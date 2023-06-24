Evolving PHP

Over the past several months, I’ve reflected a lot on my experience as a PHP developer. Specifically, I’ve shared with some friends that I couldn’t have predicted that this is where I would be when I was younger. So many aspects of my job didn’t exist back then, including the Internet as we know it today. Additionally, the language I love to develop in, PHP, wasn’t even a thought. It’s amazing to think about how much PHP has evolved over the past several years as well.

Value Objects By Łukasz Bacik This article discusses the use of Value Objects in the context of PHP

applications. The article presents step-by-step implementations of an

example Value Object (class Person ), as well as the use and

discussion of the

lbacik\value-object [^1](https://packagist.org/packages/lbacik/value-object)

library. Examples utilize the phpspec[^2](http://phpspec.net/en/stable/)

framework as the test platform (one does not live by PHPUnit alone,

after all!), and the entire code is available on

GitHub[^3](https://github.com/lbacik/value-object-spec). Enjoy! by

Łukasz Bacik

The Next Generation of Developers: Where is the Internet Going? By Derek Pyatt The world is changing before our eyes, and how we interact with it is

adapting too. The Internet of Things (IoT) and Extended Reality (XR) are

two growing technologies that are ushering in a new era of global

connectivity. The next generation of developers is driving this new

era—the ones who are growing with technology in their hands and are

ready to take it to the next level. With each passing year, technologies

like the IoT and XR will become increasingly prevalent in our daily

lives. Modern developers specializing in these fields are not only

creating games and apps for entertainment; they’re also working on

training simulations for doctors or building apps to help people with

disabilities interact with the Internet. This article will explain how

emerging technologies in the world are evolving and how the next

generation of developers is changing with them. by Derek

Pyatt

PHP Puzzles: Maze Rats, Part Three By Oscar Merida In the prior two installments, we’ve explored maze-generating

algorithms. Once you’re in the labyrinth, you’ll want a way to find the

exit. In this final installment, we figure out how to get from the

maze’s entrance to the exit. by Oscar Merida

Education Station: Dude, Where’s My Server? By Chris Tankersley It is amazing how fast technology changes, especially around

programming. In the span of one human lifetime, we have gone from

needing rooms of equipment to run basic mathematical computations to

being able to click a button and not even knowing where our code is

being run. Currently, as I write this article, I completed a demo where

my setup was clicking a button that deployed the demo to render.com. At no point was I told where

the code was going to run, and I did not care. by Chris

Tankersley

The Workshop: Databases as a Service By Joe Ferguson Whether you’re working on a legacy project or scaling up a modern

application, one popular way would be migrating the database to a

Database as a Service (DBaaS). These services can provide great benefits

to teams that may not have a dedicated database administrator by

offloading the database service to a managed host. This month we will

explore the DBaaS cloud landscape and take a test drive through

migrating an application to a DBaaS host. by Joe Ferguson

DDD Alley: DDD Alley: Create Observability, Part 1: Local Timing By Edward Barnard “Keep it simple” often does pay off. Here’s a method of creating

observability, just for yourself, that’s intentionally simplistic and

rapid to implement. by Edward Barnard

Security Corner: Types of Tokens By Eric Mann Terminology in security can be a finicky thing. When talking about either security-related or adjacent topics, it’s best to be precise in what each term you choose actually means.by Eric Mann

Barrier-Free Bytes: Welcome to Barrier-Free Bytes By Maxwell Ivey Welcome to our new column, Barrier-Free Bytes. We hope to create a

space to discuss and learn about accessibility and inclusion for all in

our community. Without further ado, let’s learn more about the author,

Maxwell Ivey. by Maxwell Ivey

Artisan Way: Defensive Programming For Laravel By Matt Lantz Building Laravel applications can be a wonderful experience. As a

full-stack framework, it provides numerous avenues for creating a

well-functioning scalable application. Laravel is, by default, set with

layers for security measures, and there are multiple packages to add

extra standards, ensuring your application will remain as secure as

possible. by Matt Lantz

PSR Pickup: PER: Coding Style By Frank Wallen No more PSR’s to discuss at the moment…say it isn’t so! Not to worry,

we’ll look at a new type of Recommendation: the PHP Evolving

Recommendation, or PER, in the meantime. by Frank Wallen