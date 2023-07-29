Be Barrier Free

I am sure that I am not alone in thinking, “My site is so small; I don’t have to worry about it”. “I have a focused user base; everything is fine.” “Nobody has complained, so it must not be a problem.”

Symfony Image Uploads With Cloud Static Object Storage By Sherri Wheeler When we can’t store files on the web server’s filesystem, we can turn

to static object storage. Services like AWS S3 are cheap, scalable, and

reliable, so now is the time to learn about the AWS SDK for PHP. by

Sherri Wheeler

Exploring PHP 8’s JIT Compiler: Performance Boosts and Limitations By Rahul Kumar PHP 8.0 ushers in an exciting new development for PHP developers:

Just-In-Time (JIT) compilation. This means that your code can now be

compiled directly into machine code—providing a huge performance boost

to your applications. by Rahul Kumar

PHP Puzzles: Maze Directions By Oscar Merida We know how to plot a course through a maze. Next, we’re tasked with

translating the maze solution into a list of directions to escape the

labyrinth. We’ll study the problem, come up with a solution, and throw

in some unit testing for good measure. by Oscar Merida

Education Station: Serverless PHP with Bref By Chris Tankersley Most PHP applications should run inside a serverless application

without any problems, and by using Bref, we get access to the most

common extensions. If you need something special, you can compile your

own additional layers for AWS to access. by Chris

Tankersley

The Workshop: PostgreSQL By Joe Ferguson Last month we covered Databases as a Service and glossed over the

fact that MySQL and PostgreSQL are the commonly found relational

database management systems (DBMS) across providers. While MySQL is

often the default for most PHP developers, this month, we will dive into

PostgreSQL and get a PHP application up and running. by Joe

Ferguson

DDD Alley: Create Observability, Part 2: Capture “Tribal Knowledge” By Edward Barnard “Tribal knowledge” is information that should be written down but

isn’t. If it were easy to write down, it probably already would be!

Another common problem is with documentation quickly becoming obsolete.

This month we’ll see a specific technique for helping a specific area of

“tribal knowledge”. Our business processes run in phases according to

the calendar. We’ll use the fact that we have a spring season followed

by tournaments as our example. Our tournament software assumes the

regular season has finished. That makes sense for the production

software but can be a problem when developing a feature during the

off-season. The software configuration may not be correct for that

feature to work in that developer’s environment. What setup is needed to

make feature development possible? That’s something we don’t have

written down! Here’s a solution. by Edward Barnard

Security Corner: Prisoner’s Dilemma By Eric Mann Every application must be designed, and the ethical consideration of

that tool’s use (or misuse) must be key to the technical design. by

Eric Mann

Barrier-Free Bytes: Site Navigation By Maxwell Ivey Hello, as a kid, I was one of those kids who rarely asked why I had

to do something. I just assumed my parents knew what was best for me and

wouldn’t make up rules just for their entertainment. by Maxwell

Ivey

Artisan Way: MPA vs. SPA vs. Transitional By Matt Lantz Web Applications and website architectures have shifting trends, just

like frameworks and languages. As one group’s interest takes hold,

another group’s interest becomes the way of the past. However, the World

Wide Web’s core architecture has changed very little throughout its

life; That statement could trigger some people, so I’ll clarify it.

Since its inception, the core of the World Wide Web was simply you enter

an address in a browser, and you get content provided back. In cases

where you submitted information, the server consumed it and either

redirected you or provided direct content. Yet, regardless of this,

developers have consistently attempted to force the server-browser

relationship into some Frankenstein that either becomes a nightmare of

maintenance or becomes a pattern we all choose to leave in the past.

by Matt Lantz

PSR Pickup: PSRs And PERs: What’s Next? By Frank Wallen We reached the end of active PSRs and PERs. Now we can start looking

at what’s next at the PHP-FIG, which we will do in this month’s column.

We will look at the four PSRs in DRAFT status: PSR-5 PHPDoc Standard,

PSR-19 PHPDoc Tags, PSR-21 Internationalization, and PSR-22 Application

Tracing. by Frank Wallen