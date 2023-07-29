Be Barrier Free
July 2023
I am sure that I am not alone in thinking, “My site is so small; I don’t have to worry about it”. “I have a focused user base; everything is fine.” “Nobody has complained, so it must not be a problem.”
When we can’t store files on the web server’s filesystem, we can turn
to static object storage. Services like AWS S3 are cheap, scalable, and
reliable, so now is the time to learn about the AWS SDK for PHP. by
Sherri Wheeler
PHP 8.0 ushers in an exciting new development for PHP developers:
Just-In-Time (JIT) compilation. This means that your code can now be
compiled directly into machine code—providing a huge performance boost
to your applications. by Rahul Kumar
We know how to plot a course through a maze. Next, we’re tasked with
translating the maze solution into a list of directions to escape the
labyrinth. We’ll study the problem, come up with a solution, and throw
in some unit testing for good measure. by Oscar Merida
Most PHP applications should run inside a serverless application
without any problems, and by using Bref, we get access to the most
common extensions. If you need something special, you can compile your
own additional layers for AWS to access. by Chris
Tankersley
Last month we covered Databases as a Service and glossed over the
fact that MySQL and PostgreSQL are the commonly found relational
database management systems (DBMS) across providers. While MySQL is
often the default for most PHP developers, this month, we will dive into
PostgreSQL and get a PHP application up and running. by Joe
Ferguson
“Tribal knowledge” is information that should be written down but
isn’t. If it were easy to write down, it probably already would be!
Another common problem is with documentation quickly becoming obsolete.
This month we’ll see a specific technique for helping a specific area of
“tribal knowledge”. Our business processes run in phases according to
the calendar. We’ll use the fact that we have a spring season followed
by tournaments as our example. Our tournament software assumes the
regular season has finished. That makes sense for the production
software but can be a problem when developing a feature during the
off-season. The software configuration may not be correct for that
feature to work in that developer’s environment. What setup is needed to
make feature development possible? That’s something we don’t have
written down! Here’s a solution. by Edward Barnard
Every application must be designed, and the ethical consideration of
that tool’s use (or misuse) must be key to the technical design. by
Eric Mann
Hello, as a kid, I was one of those kids who rarely asked why I had
to do something. I just assumed my parents knew what was best for me and
wouldn’t make up rules just for their entertainment. by Maxwell
Ivey
Web Applications and website architectures have shifting trends, just
like frameworks and languages. As one group’s interest takes hold,
another group’s interest becomes the way of the past. However, the World
Wide Web’s core architecture has changed very little throughout its
life; That statement could trigger some people, so I’ll clarify it.
Since its inception, the core of the World Wide Web was simply you enter
an address in a browser, and you get content provided back. In cases
where you submitted information, the server consumed it and either
redirected you or provided direct content. Yet, regardless of this,
developers have consistently attempted to force the server-browser
relationship into some Frankenstein that either becomes a nightmare of
maintenance or becomes a pattern we all choose to leave in the past.
by Matt Lantz
We reached the end of active PSRs and PERs. Now we can start looking
at what’s next at the PHP-FIG, which we will do in this month’s column.
We will look at the four PSRs in DRAFT status: PSR-5 PHPDoc Standard,
PSR-19 PHPDoc Tags, PSR-21 Internationalization, and PSR-22 Application
Tracing. by Frank Wallen
There is a special group out there full of brave thrill-seekers.
Adventurous people who venture beyond the security of the stable and
stand on the forefront of uncharted waters. They hunt out dangers and
ensure the safety of all of us. Their ranks are open, and you can be one
of them. by Beth Tucker Long
