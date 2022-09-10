Making Code

Summer time is coming to an end and school’s back in session. Let the learning begin, not just for the kiddos, but for the developers in our community as well. We are going to take a deep dive into learning a wide range of topics including Abstract Syntax Trees, Vim, Design Patterns for building code, Domain-Drive Design, Caching, DevOps, and so much more.

Real World AST By Tomas Votruba AST is a technology that changed my life and the way I view code. I want to share this way of seeing code so that you can deal with your "impossible problems" in a fancy and lazy way.

Universal Vim Part Two: Fuzzy Search Fun By Andrew Woods We continue our quest to craft a universal vim experience by enhancing your ability to search your content using FZF, a performant fuzzy finder.

PHP Puzzles: Fractional Math By Oscar Merida We've seen how working with floating-point values can be problematic. What if we had a class that worked with fractions directly by tracking the numerator and denominator as integers? Let's see if it's possible.

Education Station: Building Code By Chris Tankersley Patterns help us to put objects together. Two popular ways to instantiate new objects are via the Factory and the Builder patterns. Let's take a closer look at the impact these patterns have on our code.

The Workshop: Making Things Happen By Joe Ferguson This month we're straying slightly from our usual PHP tooling to cover Make and how we can leverage it to simplify our lives as developers.

DDD Alley: Domain Event Walkthrough By Edward Barnard The July 2022 article "Structure by Use Case" introduced the Bounded Context pattern, which we'll be using over and over as we structure our software by use case. This month we'll continue exploring these concepts as we implement the global Domain Event store.

Security Corner: Surviving Cybersecurity By Eric Mann Engineers don't often last as long in a cybersecurity focus as they do in other disciplines. If this is your path, you should understand why and how to beat the odds.

PSR Pickup: PSR-6 Caching Interface By Frank Wallen Caching is very important, as we know, let's take a look at some of the issues that can be associated with caching and practices to help better optimize performance.

Drupal Dab: Drupal 9 and Varnish By Nicola Pignatelli In this article, we'll take a closer look at the interaction between Drupal and Varnish, one of the most popular Cache Servers.