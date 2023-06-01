HTTP Burritors

In today’s rapidly evolving digital world, traditional education in the realm of computer programming, is being challenged like never before. It was once thought that a college degree was the only way to obtain a high-paying job. But is that still true today?

HTTP Tortilla By Tim Lytle The PSR-7 interfaces for request and response messages are remarkably

valuable. They establish a well defined interface for working with HTTP

requests and responses. They introduce a reasonable amount of

immutability (streams be streams, after all). Together, both lead to

ease when testing and provide confidence and simplicity when integrating

with existing libraries that wrangle, manipulate, and extract

information from the HTTP life-cycle. by Tim Lytle

Life After GIMM: Jumping into the Tech Industry Post-College By Adam Giles Games, Interactive Media, and Mobile, otherwise known as GIMM, is a

program specific to Boise State University. On paper, it may look like

an opportunity to play video games at school, but it goes far beyond

that. The program introduces and trains students on the emerging

technologies of the world. This means that professors focus on teaching

students various topics related to game development and so much more.

The curriculum allows students to learn about full-stack web

development, 3D animation, and AR/VR development, to mention a couple.

Through GIMM, students become prepared for life after college and learn

how to jumpstart a career in technology. Do students wish to be

generalists who can be flexible in a variety of positions, or do

students aim to specialize in more focused subjects? Learn how academia

is teaching the future of the tech industry. And how this knowledge

influences individuals on ways to apply themselves post-college. by

Adam Giles

PHP Puzzles: Maze Rats, Part Two By Oscar Merida Last month, we solved how to represent a maze by storing the

configuration of walls for each grid square within. Now, we’ve been

tasked with generating a solvable maze at random. by Oscar

Merida

Education Station: AI Is NOT Coming For Your Job By Chris Tankersley As is tradition since the pandemic, the world has yet again changed.

This time it is the explosion of AI or Artificial Intelligence.

Programmers have been chasing AI since

1959 but the advances that the OpenAI project has released to the general

public have taken the world by storm. Programmers like you and I are now

waiting for the day that AI takes our jobs. by Chris

Tankersley

The Workshop: The Workshop: Minicli By Joe Ferguson Should you use Minicli? It’s definitely worth a look. Let’s review

what is has to offer. by Joe Ferguson

DDD Alley: First, Make it Easy By Edward Barnard Like any software, PHP code can become rigid to the point that it’s

difficult to change. When the change is needed by tomorrow, for example,

it’s clear that a proper (multi-day) rewrite is not an option. With few

automated tests in place, and none covering the area in question, adding

tests to protect the modifications is probably not an option either.

by Edward Barnard

Security Corner: Tabletop: Planning for Disaster By Eric Mann Roughly twice a year, I take time to play a game with my team. To

those who play Dungeons & Dragons, this might sound familiar. I

spend time planning a particular campaign, then each team member picks a

role and plays through it. > >Except we’re not fighting monsters

or casting spells. Instead, I take the role of Dungeon Master for a

simulated cybersecurity incident. To those in the industry, this is

commonly referred to as a tabletop exercise. by Eric Mann

Artisan Way: ADR vs MVC By Matt Lantz In ADR or Action-Domain-Response, we maintain a three-piece pattern

that lets us split our responsibilities. The classic MVC structure or

Model-View-Controller is prevalent across all languages in the web

development industry. Let’s take a closer look at both. by Matt

Lantz Read PDF

PSR Pickup: PSR-20: Clock By Frank Wallen Let’s take a closer look at some of the features of the Clock

interface. We’ll see how wrapping date/time in an object can simplify

the process of making future changes. by Frank Wallen