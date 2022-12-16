Owning The Web

Want to check out an issue? Sign up to receive a special offer.
Last month I introduced you to the basics of Value Objects and demonstrated a series of very simple PHP examples. This month, let’s have a closer look at the benefits of using them. by Dmitri Goosens
The FIFA World Cup wraps up this month. One thing many fans worldwide do in the months leading up to the tournament is to fill out sticker albums with each team’s roster. Completing an album, short of spending a ton of excess money, involves trading with other collectors. A common technical interview question is to find the common characters in a string or the common elements in multiple arrays. Let’s take a look at how to approach such a problem. by Oscar Merida
Ever since I started working on the Education Station column, one of my goals has been to ensure that the column’s content revolves around the things I think all developers should know. This means that useful coding topics like design patterns and dependency injection can sit alongside useful theory articles like how HTTP works or suggestions and descriptions of how APIs work. These technical topics are ones that I think developers can find useful in a web-centric language. by Chris Tankersley
This month we’re going back to the early days before Discord and Slack, to when we shared our knowledge through ancient tomes known as Blogs. Most developers have a blog, even if they never published it. by Joe Ferguson
Planning for failure is difficult because it’s usually not practical to predict every possible thing that could go wrong. This month we’re creating a mechanism for capturing those “rare and random” failures. As we do so we’ll gain important insight regarding implementing invariants with a transactional boundary. by Edward Barnard
Every successful development team has two things in common: They’ve shipped a product and accepted compromises to make that shipment possible. by Eric Mann
There are two basic types of links: link and anchor tag. This article will take a more in-depth look at both and discuss the decision developers face to use one over the other in web applications. by Frank Wallen
We are becoming a world increasingly reliant upon “free” services – free document sharing, free email, free video meetings, and free chat programs. The list goes on and on. Would your organization survive if these free services disappeared? Do you truly understand the risks you are taking? by Beth Tucker Long
